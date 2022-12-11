Intrust Bank NA Purchases 358 Shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA owned about 0.09% of Coastal Financial worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Coastal Financial stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Coastal Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $54.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coastal Financial ( NASDAQ:CCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $83.58 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Coastal Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coastal Financial news, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coastal Financial news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $368,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,892 shares in the company, valued at $10,802,155.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John J. Dickson sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $43,396.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,007 shares of company stock worth $968,408 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Coastal Financial to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Coastal Financial to $54.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.