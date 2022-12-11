Intrust Bank NA Has $550,000 Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,816 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,970,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $952,080,000 after buying an additional 884,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The firm had revenue of $751.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

