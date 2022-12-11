Intrust Bank NA Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 30.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.92.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $172.33 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

