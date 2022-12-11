Intrust Bank NA Purchases 734 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. Icahn Carl C raised its position in Southwest Gas by 76.1% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 5,103,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,445 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 17.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,318,000 after purchasing an additional 378,480 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,284,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.20.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

