Intrust Bank NA Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,208,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 52,191 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 340.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 109,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 84,615 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $973,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 108.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,313,000 after buying an additional 337,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.65. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $59.96 and a 12-month high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,244 shares of company stock worth $28,908,270 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.71.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

