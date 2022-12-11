Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diodes were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Diodes by 48.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.89. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.39.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.10 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

