Intrust Bank NA Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,083,382. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $46.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Eight Capital reduced their price target on Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.56.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.