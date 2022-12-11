Intrust Bank NA Reduces Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 80,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 7,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diageo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($40.24) to GBX 3,350 ($40.85) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.04) to GBX 4,500 ($54.87) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,232.22.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

