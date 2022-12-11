Intrust Bank NA Buys 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $817,958,000 after buying an additional 689,874 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after buying an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $703.92.

Insider Activity

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $706.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $658.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $651.90. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $933.06.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

