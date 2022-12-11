Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.29.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

