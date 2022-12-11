Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Trimmed by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

Shares of LH stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.77 and a 200-day moving average of $233.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

