Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Medtronic by 167.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 49.1% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $87.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

