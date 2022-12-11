Intrust Bank NA Purchases 9,198 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA owned 0.13% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,815,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,136,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,164,000.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $39.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18.

