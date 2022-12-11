Intrust Bank NA Grows Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in BCE were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 63,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,120,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,045,000 after purchasing an additional 64,105 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE BCE opened at $46.40 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 114.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.