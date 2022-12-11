CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 289,014 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.87.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

