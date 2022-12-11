CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $55,000 Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73,019 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 31.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 12.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 108,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

WIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.81. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

