Intrust Bank NA Buys 184 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 679,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,003,000 after buying an additional 82,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $482.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $424.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $410.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

