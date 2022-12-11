CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 264,257 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,145,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,974,000 after acquiring an additional 907,223 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $55.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.49. The company has a market cap of $200.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHEL. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.87) to GBX 2,922 ($35.63) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.67) to GBX 2,987 ($36.42) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.36) to GBX 2,950 ($35.97) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

