AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362,510 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

