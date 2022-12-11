CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 377,198 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,198 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RWO stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

