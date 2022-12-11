Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,344 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 962,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

