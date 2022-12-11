Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 305,342 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.68. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.