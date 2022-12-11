W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 28th

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $22,901,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

