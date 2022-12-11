W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on December 28th

Posted by on Dec 11th, 2022

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 8.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.33.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 48.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter worth $22,901,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB)

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.