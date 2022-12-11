Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,205 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

PXH opened at $17.80 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69.

