Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

AIG opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.05 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.61%.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.