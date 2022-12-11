Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

Fidus Investment stock opened at $19.12 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

Fidus Investment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is currently 43.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDUS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Fidus Investment in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidus Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

