Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $4,228,195.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,865.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock worth $4,758,381. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.62 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

