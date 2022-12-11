Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.
Insider Transactions at Targa Resources
Targa Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE:TRGP opened at $68.62 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 2.35.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.
Targa Resources Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.
