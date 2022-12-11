1,003 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 71.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.66. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

