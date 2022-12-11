Chilton Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VV stock opened at $179.28 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.