Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.01. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $92.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

