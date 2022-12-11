Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $35,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
