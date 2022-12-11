Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 292,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 40.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 467,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 133,631 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 274,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 60,730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 273.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 439,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 918,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

