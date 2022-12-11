Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,727 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 640,977 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,809 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,922,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,929 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

LUV opened at $38.01 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.