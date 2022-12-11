Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CPMG Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 727,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,103,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $216.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.71 and a 200-day moving average of $215.92. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

