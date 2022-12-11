Chilton Capital Management LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 175.0% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,948,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,108,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after buying an additional 134,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $36.89 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.