Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 900 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 85.4% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.