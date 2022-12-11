Chilton Capital Management LLC Invests $43,000 in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.59%.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

