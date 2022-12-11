Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,317,000 after buying an additional 536,496 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 140,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after purchasing an additional 32,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 103,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period.

OIH opened at $270.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.37 and its 200-day moving average is $255.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $171.30 and a 52-week high of $322.79.

