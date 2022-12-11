3,385 Shares in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,873 shares of company stock worth $1,347,294. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 3.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Citigroup reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.