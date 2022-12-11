MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.29 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

