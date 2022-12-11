MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:CXH opened at $7.29 on Friday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.38.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Company Profile
MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
