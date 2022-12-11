HCA Healthcare, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. HCA Healthcare has a payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $18.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $237.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.