Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.65 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

