Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 109.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 5.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Citigroup started coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DTM opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.08. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $61.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.73 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Further Reading

