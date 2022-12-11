Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vector Group by 45.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 142.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VGR stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,630 shares in the company, valued at $403,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $651,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,347 shares of company stock worth $2,635,753 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vector Group

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

See Also

