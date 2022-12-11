Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

