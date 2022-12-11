Chilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP)

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,592 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $411,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NRP stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners L.P. has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average is $42.79. The company has a market capitalization of $531.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 63.28% and a return on equity of 70.51%. The company had revenue of $102.26 million for the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

About Natural Resource Partners

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Stories

