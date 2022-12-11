Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSBD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 32,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after acquiring an additional 213,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,362 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 335,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 27,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 204.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSBD. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

