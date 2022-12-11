Chilton Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.2 %

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $38.59 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

