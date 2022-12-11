MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 421,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,414 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MetLife were worth $26,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 37.2% during the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in MetLife by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 33,331 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in MetLife by 3,664.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,969 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife by 15.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 494,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

MetLife Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

