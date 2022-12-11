Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 494,952 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 5,355.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,952 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $26,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 90.2% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.